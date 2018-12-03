Technavio analysts forecast the global clotheslines market to have an incremental growth of over USD 33 million during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005461/en/

Technavio analysts forecast the global clotheslines market to have an incremental growth of over USD 33 million by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The launch of innovative products is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global clotheslines market 2018-2022. The global clotheslines market has been seeing the launch of innovative products in recent years. Market vendors have come up with slim, lightweight, and cost-effective clotheslines. These clotheslines are a correct counterpart for households that have less physical space to accommodate traditional clotheslines. Thus, the emergence of such innovative products is estimated to drive the market over the next five years.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global clotheslines market is the benefits of natural drying:

Global clotheslines market: Benefits of natural drying

Washing machines, vented dryers, and gas dryers are a portion of the artificial methods consumers have been utilizing to dry their clothes over the past few decades in comparison of natural drying. Factors such as convenience, comfort, and year-round-quick drying features draw in consumers towards these artificial methods. However, natural drying, on the other hand, is a process of drying clothes by exposing them to sunlight and wind. It stands out as the most cost-effective, safest, and eco-friendly drying methods that improve the average life expectancy of clothes in comparison with clotheslines.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Artificial drying have various adverse effects on the environment, such as they consume a significant amount of non-renewable energy. Also, it does irreparable damages to clothes such as shrinkage, actual tears, and color transfer. However, in natural drying the ultraviolet rays present in solar radiation aid in killing dust mites and bacteria and belching stains on clothes effectively, due to which clothes last longer. Thus, owing to the benefits of natural drying over artificial drying, consumers are expected to adopt natural drying on a large scale, which in turn is expected to drive the market during the forecast period."

Global clotheslines market: Segmentation analysis

The global clotheslines market research report provides market segmentation by product (folding frame, rotary, retractable, and portable) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 43% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The dominance of APAC can be attributed to the benefits of natural drying and reduction of carbon footprint.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005461/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com