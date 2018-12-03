Technavio analysts forecast the higher education learning analytics market in the US to grow at a CAGR of over 27% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.

The advent of BYOD is one of the major trends being witnessed in the higher education learning analytics market in the US2018-2022. The implementation of BYOD in higher education institutions reduces the capital expenses required to produce equipment and allows students to use their own devices. It is favorable for students as it improves their technological literacy and encourages collaboration on projects. Similarly, the faculty of higher education institutions can also monitor their own performance and deliver content according to the engagement levels students. The benefits of implementing BYOD are expected to increase its implementation in several educational institutions in the US during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the higher education learning analytics market in the US is the benefits associated with learning analytics for various stakeholders:

Higher education learning analytics market in the US: Benefits associated with learning analytics for various stakeholders

The data generated by software solutions of learning analytics, which are deployed in different higher education institutions, can be used by the Government of the US to develop amend policies related to education. Educational institutions can use such learning analytics to improve their understanding of learner groups to provide personalized content and reduce the rate of student attrition. Similarly, the faculty can also design the curriculum using software solutions of learning analytics.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Software solutions such as student information systems (SIS) and EDM have a limited impact on the stakeholders due to lack of integration. The integration of such software solutions will make them complex and increase their cost. Hence, the deployment of learning analytics software solutions in higher educational institutions is beneficial and are preferred by all stakeholders."

Higher education learning analytics market in the US: Segmentation analysis

The higher education learning analytics market in the US research report provides market segmentation by application (performance management, curriculum design, institutional management, and personalization) and by technology (on-premises and cloud). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on technology, the higher education learning analytics market in the US is segmented into on-premises and cloud. The on-premises segment dominated the market with close to 68% share in 2017. It was followed by the cloud segment, which held more than 32% share.

