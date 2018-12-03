NorthStar Teams up with Leading Global Truck OEM

SPRINGFIELD, MO, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

NorthStar Battery, a world leader in Pure Lead AGM battery technology, having developed the highest output batteries for the Heavy Duty truck market, is proud to announce the new 220 Amp/Hr. specifically for the European Heavy Duty truck market

NorthStar has a proven ability to meet highest customer needs in demanding applications with its Ultra High-Performance Pure Lead AGM batteries and to tailor products to requirements in close cooperation with customers to create innovative solutions. Daimler identified the need for a battery with higher reserve capacities, higher cranking power and longer life to meet today's evolving driver demands while at the same time providing greater reliability and reduced maintenance costs for its new Mercedes-Benz Actros and Arocs models. Through a cooperative development project, Daimler and NorthStar teams worked together, to create the world's first Ultra High-Performance Pure Lead AGM design, built in NorthStar's manufacturing plants in the US.

Since early 2016, NorthStar products have been available to Daimler customers inel North America through both their Freightliner and Western Star brands as an Original Equipment standard on truck platforms featuring the ParkSmart option. Today many fleets rely on the unmatched performance and reliability of NorthStar in North America and soon this same technology will be available in Europe on the New Actros and Arocs models.

"The entire NorthStar team is proud to have worked alongside such a committed team at Daimler to design a battery specific to the heavy-duty market in Europe. By working together, the team was able to focus on what the heavy-duty customers' needs are today and will be in the years to come. Then in six short months, we went from concept to production batteries on test in Actros Trucks. Now after nearly 2 years of testing we are market ready" says John Semeniuk, President Transportation Division, NorthStar Battery.

