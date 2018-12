ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC reported U.S. sales of 181,310 in November, a 17 percent increase compared with sales in November 2017 of 154,919 vehicles.



Sales were driven by the Jeep and Ram brands which set a variety of records in total, retail and nameplate sales. Ram led FCA US brands with a 44 percent increase in vehicle sales, the company said.



FCA US retail sales in November rose 6 percent to 136,704 vehicles. It was the highest November retail sales since 2001 when sales reached 155,706 vehicles. Fleet sales totaled 44,606 vehicles.



Chrysler brand sales fell 21 percent to 13,094 vehicles. Sales of Fiat declined 24 percent to 1,309 vehicles.



Jeep brand sales rose 12 percent to 73,784 vehicles. Jeep retail sales increased 4 percent to 65,588, marking a new record. The previous record was November 2017 when sales reached 63,206 vehicles.



Ram brand sales rose 44 percent to a November record 57,970 vehicles. The previous record was 42,511 vehicles in November 2016.



