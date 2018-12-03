European Business Awards: Secrets to Incredible Business Success Published Today

LONDON, December 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New European Business Awards' case study collection looks at the success stories behind some of Europe's most dynamic companies

What are the secrets to business success and changing the world? How did a father and son from Malta create a 12 company global empire? How did a Norwegian company revolutionise the recycling industry and prevent 27 million tonnes of CO2 being released into the atmosphere in one year alone?

The answers to these questions, and more, can be found in a new profile of business excellence, 'Winning Businesses: What Europe's Best Businesses Look Like', collated by the prestigious European Business Awards. The case study collection celebrates exceptional talent and dynamic companies, from start-ups to family-run businesses, that have found success (often in the face of adversity), used exceptional innovations, and who are transforming the face of Europe's business community.

Adrian Tripp, CEO, European Business Awards said: "This book showcases the inspiring, successful businesses in our Awards that are embracing disruptive technology, creating opportunities and playing their part in building a more prosperous Europe. We need more like them!"

The European Business Awards (www.businessawardseurope.com) is an influential business competition built on the belief that thriving, innovative, ethical businesses are a force for social good and create a more prosperous Europe.

Find out more about the companies included in 'Winning Businesses: What Europe's Best Businesses Look Like' here: http://bit.ly/CaseStudyCollection

The seventeen amazing companies that are featured in the Case Study book are:

Bonum, Norway - Bonum acquires, develops and sells attractive real estate projects, while providing project development and management services, and is also the Winner of The Business of the Year Award with Turnover of €26- 150m .

- Bonum acquires, develops and sells attractive real estate projects, while providing project development and management services, and is also the Winner of The Business of the Year Award with Turnover of €26- . Dundee Precious Metals, Bulgaria - Forward-thinking mining company revolutionising the mining process by developing innovative ways to make production efficient, reduce waste and improve communications throughout its mining network.

- Forward-thinking mining company revolutionising the mining process by developing innovative ways to make production efficient, reduce waste and improve communications throughout its mining network. Kurt Mueller GMBH, Germany - Second generation family-run business providing professional hygiene solutions to their fast-growing pool of customers across Germany .

- Second generation family-run business providing professional hygiene solutions to their fast-growing pool of customers across . Marine Instruments Spain - An innovative marine company developing technology and solutions to make the fishing industry sustainable throughout the world.

Øksnes Entreprenør AS, Norway - Leading Norwegian construction firm specializing in maritime infrastructure, using its expertise to build schools and hospitals in the local area.

- Leading Norwegian construction firm specializing in maritime infrastructure, using its expertise to build schools and hospitals in the local area. OWIWI, Greece - The creators of a game-based talent assessment platform that helps businesses measure the soft skills of candidates through immersive gaming.

- The creators of a game-based talent assessment platform that helps businesses measure the soft skills of candidates through immersive gaming. OzoGroup of Companies Ltd, Malta - Malta's leading outsourcing company made up of 12 companies that specialize in the cleaning, hospitality, care, property and security.

- leading outsourcing company made up of 12 companies that specialize in the cleaning, hospitality, care, property and security. PENTI GIYIM A.S, Turkey - With 363 stores in Turkey and over 150 stores worldwide, Penti is the leading lingerie, hosiery and swimwear brand, as well as the second largest manufacturer of legwear in Europe .

- With 363 stores in and over 150 stores worldwide, Penti is the leading lingerie, hosiery and swimwear brand, as well as the second largest manufacturer of legwear in . Pomurske Mlekarne, Slovenia - One of Slovenia's oldest dairies that bounced back from the brink of bankruptcy to become a multi-million euro business.

- One of oldest dairies that bounced back from the brink of bankruptcy to become a multi-million euro business. Pro-Ject Audio, Austria - Pro-Ject Audio manufactures and exports hi-fi components for record-players and turntables, providing quality products at an affordable price for music lovers around the world.

- Pro-Ject Audio manufactures and exports hi-fi components for record-players and turntables, providing quality products at an affordable price for music lovers around the world. Riwal Holding Group, The Netherlands - Riwal specialise in renting and selling equipment for working at height in 70 countries across the world and were this year's Winner of The Customer and Market Engagement Award.

- Riwal specialise in renting and selling equipment for working at height in 70 countries across the world and were this year's Winner of The Customer and Market Engagement Award. Socialab, Greece - A Greek Company offering innovative digital advertising strategies and also providing digital media courses to over 1250 people through the ALBA Graduate Business School.

- A Greek Company offering innovative digital advertising strategies and also providing digital media courses to over 1250 people through the ALBA Graduate Business School. Synergy Security Solutions, Ireland - The leading international provider of managed security, using smart technology to provide a full range of security management from uniformed guarding to security consultancy.

- The leading international provider of managed security, using smart technology to provide a full range of security management from uniformed guarding to security consultancy. Tomra Systems ASA, Norway - TOMRA's reverse vending machines revolutionised the recycling industry by collecting and recycling over 715,000 tons of metal each year. This year they won The Business of the Year Award with Turnover of €150m or higher.

- TOMRA's reverse vending machines revolutionised the recycling industry by collecting and recycling over 715,000 tons of metal each year. This year they won The Business of the Year Award with Turnover of €150m or higher. True Potential LLP, United Kingdom - Using technology to simplify the savings process, True Potential have revolutionised wealth management and were named this year's European Public Winner.

- Using technology to simplify the savings process, True Potential have revolutionised wealth management and were named this year's European Public Winner. Vitari AS, Norway - An IT consulting company that is populated by highly skilled advisors in the areas of Enterprise Resource Planning, Customer Relationship Management and Human Resource Management.

- An IT consulting company that is populated by highly skilled advisors in the areas of Enterprise Resource Planning, Customer Relationship Management and Human Resource Management. Y Soft Corporation, a.s., Czech Republic - By creating intelligent enterprise office solutions, Y Soft help to build smart businesses and empower employees to be more productive and creative.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About the European Business Awards:

The European Business Awards' primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe.

The European Business Awards programme serves the European business community in three ways:

- It celebrates and endorses individuals' and organisations' success

- It provides and promotes examples of excellence for the business community to aspire to

- It engages with the European business community to create debate on key issues

The European Business Awards is now in its 12th year. Last year it engaged with over 110,000 businesses from 34 countries. Sponsors and partners include RSM, ELITE, PR Newswire, Bureau Van Dijk. www.businessawardseurope.com.

Twitter: @the_EBAs

Facebook: www.facebook.com/businessawardseurope

LinkedIn: The company page "The European Business Awards"