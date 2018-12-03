sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

51,41 Euro		+0,51
+1,00 %
WKN: A0MMAG ISIN: JE00B2QKY057 Ticker-Symbol: S7E 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SHIRE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SHIRE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,40
51,73
17:44
51,47
51,68
17:43
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SHIRE PLC
SHIRE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SHIRE PLC51,41+1,00 %