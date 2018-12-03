The "Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped Motorcycle), By Battery Capacity (<25Ah >25Ah), By Battery Type (Lead Acid Li-ion), By Country (France, Netherlands, Spain, etc), Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

European electric two-wheeler market stood at over 81 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12%, to surpass 166 million by 2023, on the back of rising GHG emissions and favorable government policies aimed at promoting the use of electric vehicles.

Moreover, growing affordability of these vehicles along with rising inclination of people towards cleaner automobiles is pushing demand for electric vehicles across Europe. Additionally, improvements in battery technology in electric vehicles along with rising penetration of Chinese players is further anticipated to steer growth in the market over the coming years.

Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of electric two-wheeler market in Europe:

Electric Two-Wheeler Market Size, Share Forecast

Segmental Analysis By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped Motorcycle), By Battery Capacity (< 25Ah >25Ah), By Battery Type (Lead Acid Li-ion), By Country (France, Netherlands, Spain, etc)



Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities

Some of the top players in Europe electric two-wheeler market are

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

AIMA Technology Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle

Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Shandong Incalcu Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd.

Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd.

Gogoro, Inc.

Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

5. France Electric Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

6. Netherlands Electric Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

7. Spain Electric Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

8. Italy Electric Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

9. Austria Electric Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

10. Germany Electric Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

11. United Kingdom Electric Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends Developments

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Strategic Recommendations

