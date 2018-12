WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Manufacturing activity in the U.S. unexpectedly grew at a faster rate in the month of November, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Monday.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index climbed to 59.3 in November after falling to 57.7 in October, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 57.5.



