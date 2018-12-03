Nasdaq to delist the existing FRA Future contracts As previously communicated on the 7th of November (see exchange notice "Nasdaq launches new FRA contract"), Nasdaq will delist the existing Futures contracts on the 3 months STIBOR (Stibor Future / series name 3STIBFRA*) as the listed contracts has no open interest. The delisting date will be Thursday, 6th of December. All existing 3STIBFRA* contracts will be delisted except for the contract that will expire 17th of December 2018 (3STIBFRAZ8). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact: fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com Malin Bonsted, +46 8 405 60 00 Best Regards Nasdaq Nordic Fixed Income, Nasdaq Stockholm