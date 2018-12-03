IAR Systems and SiFive Partner to meet Customers' Demands for Professional Solutions for RISC-V

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RISC-V Summit, Santa Clara, California-December 3, 2018-IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, and SiFive, the leading provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP, announce that they have formed a partnership in order to deliver increased possibilities for powerful RISC-V implementations with compact code and high performance.

The RISC-V technology and ecosystem are evolving rapidly. With the rapid growth, the need for professional development tools is increasing. IAR Systems and SiFive are responding to this need with an increased collaboration to bring IAR Systems' leading compiler and debugger technology to users of SiFive's high-performance and highly configurable core IP. By tightly integrating IAR Systems' industry leading compiler and debugging tools with SiFive's industry leading RISC-V core IP, the companies will provide developers with powerful, easy-to-use, complete solutions enabling users to get started quickly.

SiFive brings a unique platform for rapidly designing, testing and building RISC-V-based core IP and chips, accelerating the pace of innovation for large and small businesses. IAR Systems, the provider of the mostly widely used toolchain for building embedded applications, now brings its expertise in compiler and debugger technology to RISC-V, providing new possibilities for maximized performance and minimized code size.

"We are dedicated to help our customers find the right solution for their specific needs," says Anders Holmberg, Chief Strategy Officer, IAR Systems. "SiFive is a leader in commercial RISC-V core IP, and our toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench is the most widely used toolchain for building embedded applications. Together, we can help companies to boost their productivity and focus on innovation."

"Modern compute workloads is creating Embedded Intelligence everywhere, with significant innovation at the hardware-software interface," comments Jack Kang, VP Product Marketing, SiFive. "In order to stay ahead, companies need scalable, efficient custom silicon solutions and powerful development tools. We are excited to join forces with IAR Systems to provide new possibilities for the RISC-V community."

IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V will be available mid-2019. The toolchain will offer leading code quality, size and speed as well as extensive debug functionality with a fully integrated debugger with simulator and hardware debugging support. The significant development milestones will be showcased at the SiFive booth (#202) at the RISC-V Summit on December 4th and 5th. As always, the strong technology offering is accompanied by IAR Systems' renowned technical support and services.

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, IAR Connect, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

IAR Systems Contacts

AnnaMaria Tahlén, Media Relations, IAR Systems

Tel: +46-18-16-78-00 Email: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com

Stefan Skarin, CEO, IAR Systems

Tel: +46-18-16-78-00 Email: stefan.skarin@iar.com

SIFive Contact

Jamie Feller, SHIFT Communications for SiFive

Tel: +1-(415)-591-8432 Email: sifive@shiftcomm.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/iar-systems/r/iar-systems-and-sifive-partner-to-meet-customers--demands-for-professional-solutions-for-risc-v,c2689824

The following files are available for download: