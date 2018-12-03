

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's words and actions have negatively impacted global efforts to limit CO2 emission, according to a new study.



The analysis by the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA) was published on Monday, hours before the United Nations-sponsored climate talks opened in Katowice, Poland.



Delivering opening remarks at the meeting, which is the most critical on climate change since the 2015 Paris agreement, Sir David Attenborough said climate change is humanity's greatest threat in thousands of years.



In his study, IIEA Senior Fellow Joseph Curtin argues that the 'Trump Effect' has created a powerful countervailing force acting against the momentum which the Paris Agreement on climate change hoped to generate.



At the heart of the Agreement is an 'ambition mechanism', under which Parties are required to make progressively more ambitious pledges every five years to reduce emissions.



This mechanism was designed to catalyze greater efforts over the coming decades, but the Trump Effect has applied a brake via three distinct channels, according to the analysis.



They are, 'US Federal rollbacks have increased the attractiveness of fossil fuel investments globally; The US decision to withdraw from the Agreement has created moral and political cover for others to follow suit; and Goodwill at international negotiations has been damaged.'



Joseph Curtin argues that denying the importance of the Trump Effect is a mistake. In the medium and longer-term, the Paris Agreement will continue to be assailed by instability and uncertainty until broader and deeper structural factors within the US political economy can be addressed, he warns.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX