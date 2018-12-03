On request of Lime Technologies AB, company registration number 556953-2616, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from December 6, 2018. The admission is conditional upon that Lime Technologies AB can meet the requirements regarding liquidity. The company has 12,500,000 shares as per today's date. Short Name: LIME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be 12,500,000 listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0011870195 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 164294 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 400,000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral Settlement through Euroclear Sweden -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities intraday cross / 202 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 9000 Technology ---------------------------------- Supersector code: 9500 Technology ---------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from December 6, 2018, up and including December 7, 2018, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering has been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 31-32 and 105 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.