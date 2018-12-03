TripBorn, Inc.: TripBorn to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2018 / TripBorn, Inc. ("TripBorn" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TRRB), a leading Indian online travel marketplace, today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 5th at 2:00 PM PST at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Deepak Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

About TripBorn, Inc.

TripBorn is an online marketplace, sometimes referred to as an OTA, that offers digital micro services including travel reservations, ticketing and travel related services to business agents across India through the Company's website, www.tripborn.com. Currently, Tripborn operates as a business to business, or B2B, online travel marketplace that serves travel and business agents and small businesses based in India in booking travel services, ticketing and money transfer, bill payments services and products for their customers. Through the Company's internet-based platform, business agents can search and book domestic and international air tickets, hotels, vacation packages, rail tickets and bus tickets, as well as ancillary travel-related services and e-commerce money transfer and bill payments services. TripBorn serves approximately 6,534 agents across India.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

