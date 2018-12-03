The South Korean PV manufacturer saw sales increase slightly in the last quarter. Net losses, however, more than quadrupled compared to the previous period. Hanwha Q-Cells' latest quarterly results illustrate just how difficult times are for module manufacturers. The South Korean company saw revenue increase to $559.3 million in the third quarter - $40 million more than in the previous reporting period, and $17 million more than in the same period last year, according to the company's latest financial statement. However, losses widened significantly. In the third quarter, the company incurred ...

