Logi Analytics, Inc.: Logi Analytics Named #1 Embedded Analytics Platform by Dresner Advisory Services for Four Years Running

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 03, 2018has earned the highest vendor rating for embedded business intelligence. This is the fourth consecutive year that Logi has been ranked number one.

"The importance of embedded BI reached an all-time high this year, especially among executives," says Howard Dresner, President and Chief Research Officer of Dresner Advisory Services. "Adoption of embedded analytics is also very strong this year at nearly 50 percent. Logi Analytics is a long-time leader in this growing market, and we congratulate them on their placement once again in our annual study."

Dresner Advisory Services is an independent advisory firm, led by Howard Dresner. Howard Dresner is one of the foremost thought leaders in business intelligence and performance management, having coined the term "Business Intelligence" in 1989. This is the sixth annual publication of the Embedded Business Intelligence report and is part of the "Wisdom of Crowds" market survey series.

"For more and more companies, software applications are becoming the face of their business-and those applications are increasingly driven by analytics," said Steven Schneider, CEO of Logi Analytics. "Being named a leader for the fourth year in Dresner's 2018 Embedded BI report validates Logi's focus on the embedded analytics space. We're proud to be recognized as the leading platform to enable product teams to provide analytics in context of the applications people use every day."

"Logi is constantly innovating to meet the needs of the evolving embedded analytics market," said Brian Brinkmann, VP of Product Marketing at Logi Analytics. "For example, earlier this year we released Logi Predict, the first predictive analytics solution built for product managers and developers to easily embed machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications without coding, modeling, or statistical expertise. Our roadmap is focused on ensuring application teams have all the capabilities they need now and in the future to make their applications smarter."

