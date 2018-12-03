The "Europe Content Delivery Network Market By Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN), By Service Provider, By Solution, By Adjacent Service, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Content Delivery Network (CDN) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 28% by 2023, owing to increasing number of smart devices, growing internet penetration, rising adoption of CDN by various enterprises and SMEs, and increasing demand for SMAC technologies are some of the other key factors expected to aid the market growth.

Moreover, growing traction of AR and VR applications across gaming, media entertainment and other sectors would have a positive impact on the region's CDN market during the forecast period.

Europe Content Delivery Network Market, 2013 2023 discusses the following aspects of content delivery network market in Europe:

Content Delivery Network Market Size, Share Forecast

Segmental Analysis Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN), Service Provider (Traditional Content Delivery Network, Cloud Service Providers, Telco Content Delivery Network Others), Solution (Media Delivery, Web Performance Optimization Cloud Security), Adjacent Service (Storage Services, Website API Management, Network Optimization Services, Support Maintenance Others), End User (Media Entertainment, Retail E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI Others)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players are

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Wangsu Science Technology Co Ltd

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

CenturyLink, Ltd.

Limelight Networks, Inc.

Verizon Communication Inc.

CDNetworks Co Ltd

Tata Communications Ltd.

Internap Corporation

Cloudflare Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Europe Content Delivery Network Market Landscape

5. Europe Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

6. Germany Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

7. United Kingdom Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

8. France Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

9. Spain Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

10. Italy Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

