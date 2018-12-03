Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 3
|Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/11/2018) of £58.36m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/11/2018) of £43.31m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30/11/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|207.72p
|20850000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|201.48p
|Ordinary share price
|194.00p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(6.60)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|103.80p
|14500000
|ZDP share price
|109.50p
|Premium to NAV
|5.49%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 30/11/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|3.68
|2
|Randall & Quilter Investment GBp2
|2.54
|3
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|2.48
|4
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|2.21
|5
|Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|2.19
|6
|De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p
|2.01
|7
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.91
|8
|Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p
|1.91
|9
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.88
|10
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|1.87
|11
|BCA Marketplace Plc 1p
|1.87
|12
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|1.83
|13
|DFS Furniture Plc Ordinary
|1.82
|14
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|1.81
|15
|Go-Ahead Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.80
|16
|Bloomsbury Publishing Plc Ordinary 1.25p
|1.76
|17
|Photo-Me International Plc Ordinary 0.5p
|1.74
|18
|UP Global Sourcing Holdings Plc Ordinary
|1.74
|19
|Park Group Plc Ordinary 2p
|1.73
|20
|Strix Group Plc GBp 1
|1.69