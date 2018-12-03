sprite-preloader
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, December 3

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/11/2018) of £58.36m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/11/2018) of £43.31m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30/11/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*207.72p20850000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 201.48p
Ordinary share price194.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(6.60)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share103.80p14500000
ZDP share price109.50p
Premium to NAV5.49%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 30/11/2018
Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p3.68
2Randall & Quilter Investment GBp22.54
3Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p2.48
4Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p2.21
5Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p2.19
6De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p2.01
7Castings Plc Ordinary 10p1.91
8Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p1.91
9Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.88
10Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p1.87
11BCA Marketplace Plc 1p1.87
12Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p1.83
13DFS Furniture Plc Ordinary1.82
14Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary1.81
15Go-Ahead Group Plc Ordinary 10p1.80
16Bloomsbury Publishing Plc Ordinary 1.25p1.76
17Photo-Me International Plc Ordinary 0.5p1.74
18UP Global Sourcing Holdings Plc Ordinary1.74
19Park Group Plc Ordinary 2p1.73
20Strix Group Plc GBp 11.69

