Advisory Board Formed with 16 Members in 10 Countries and 3 Continents
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2018) - DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc., now doing business as DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (the "Company" or "DigiMax") is pleased to announce that it has officially launched its Security Token Offering ("STO") Consulting and Syndication Business on a world-wide basis. DigiMax can now offer access to a growing global network that as of this date spans 10 countries on 3 continents.
Early Boykins - San Francisco
Mario Alberto Casiraghi - London & Italy
Casey Chen - Hong Kong
Timothy Enneking - San Diego
Joshua Galloway - Hong Kong
Minho Kang - Seoul
Per Lind - Bangkok
Ismail Malik - London
Dennis O'Neill - Chicago
Rafael Soultanov - San Francisco
Greg Thain - Monaco
Artem Tokariev - San Francisco & Moscow
Gideon Van Kessel - Miami & Netherlands
David Vas - Malta
Enzo Villani - Los Angeles & Italy
