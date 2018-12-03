British American Tobacco Named as a Top Employer in Asia Pacific

LONDON, December 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

British American Tobacco is proud to announce that it has earned the Top Employers Institute Asia Pacific 2019 seal of recognition, in addition to being certified as a Top Employer in eight countries: Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea and Vietnam.

Organisations certified as Top Employers dedicate themselves to providing the very best working environment for employees through their progressive 'people-first' HR practices. These organisations have worked hard to create, implement and progress these people strategies, providing an outstanding experience through strategic and thoughtful workplace programmes which create an environment that empowers and develops employees.

Anna Dolgikh, Regional Head of HR - Asia Pacific & Middle East at British American Tobacco, said: "At BAT, we strongly believe that people are our competitive advantage. This belief drives our ongoing focus to support the wellbeing of our teams, to nurture and develop talent through all levels of the organization, and to support each person throughout their career at BAT. This award recognizes the commitment of our business and the excellent work of our HR teams to deliver business success through an engaged and motivated workforce."

Sally Powell, Regional Head of Talent & OE - Asia Pacific & Middle East at British American Tobacco, said: "This award is testament that our people strategy, policies and continuous efforts to ensure a positive working environment are delivering. It gives recognition to the leaders across our business, who strive every day to motivate and inspire their teams, and provide valuable feedback on where we can continue to raise the bar even higher. This is a very proud moment for our company!"

David Plink, CEO of The Top Employers Institute, said: "We believe that the 2019 Certified organisations demonstrate exceptional employee conditions and encourage the development of these practices by putting their people first. These companies help enrich the world of work with their outstanding dedication to HR excellence and because of this, they are recognised as an employer of choice."

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco is one of the world's leading, multi-category consumer goods companies, that provides tobacco and nicotine products to millions of consumers around the world.

It employs over 55,000 people, with market leadership in over 55 countries and factories in 42. Its Strategic Portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands and an increasing range of potentially reduced-risk products, comprising vapour and tobacco heating products, as well as oral tobacco and nicotine products such as moist snuff and snus.

In 2017 the Group generated reported revenue of £20 billion and profit from operations of £6.5 billion. In July 2017, British American Tobacco p.l.c. acquired the remaining 57.8% of Reynolds American Inc. that BAT did not already own, creating a stronger, global tobacco and nicotine company.

