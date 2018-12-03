Enphase, Huawei and other companies which make inverters in China may be the beneficiaries of a compromise struck between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. It's a tentative deal, based on multiple conditions. But according to a statement by the White House, if U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping can reach a deal on "structural changes with respect to forced technology transfer, intellectual property protection, non-tariff barriers, cyber intrusions and cyber theft, services and agriculture" in the next 90 days, Section 301 tariffs on $200 billion worth of products ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...