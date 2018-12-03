SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has announced the completion of their supply market assessment for an automotive client. The client is one of the world's foremost automotive parts stores. Based out of the United States, the client generates an annual revenue of over USD 30 billion and has offices spread across various regions. As companies in the automotive industry adapt to a future that includes autonomous technology, connectivity, and mobility opportunities, the client realized the need to leverage a supply market assessment strategy to make precise decisions related to business functions, profit objectives, budgets, and pricing strategies. Additionally, they were looking to employ a supply market assessment strategy to analyze the global supply market scenario and make holistic and unbiased business decisions.

By examining the supply market and keeping a consistent awareness of the challenges or barriers to entry or growth, companies will have the data they need to build accurate go-to-market strategies and business plans. Also, the strategic use of supply market assessment paves way for organizations to confront the accelerating procurement challenges.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "Access to timely and precise supply market assessment offers a huge strategic advantage for businesses across industries.

The supply market assessment offered by SpendEdge's experts helped the client to gain better visibility into the procurement process. This helped them profile and shortlist the key risks in the market space and implement procurement best practices to remove bottlenecks and improve service efficiency. This subsequently helped them enhance productivity and achieve tighter control and compliance. Moreover, this empowered the automotive parts store to thrive in a hyper-competitive environment.

SpendEdge's supply market analysis strategies helped the client to:

Gain insights about the supplier's strategies

Study the global supply market scenario and make unbiased business decisions

The supply market analysis engagement also offered predictive insights on:

Tackling the ever-increasing procurement challenges

Mastering the new market environment and achieving immediate savings

