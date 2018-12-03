Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 03-Dec-2018 / 17:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins PLC (the 'Company') Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 3 December 2018 in accordance with the Company's non-executive director fee structure. PDMR Number of Share Price Total Holding of Shares shares following acquired acquisition Ruth Anderson 84 10.997616 4,446 Stuart Chambers 319 10.997616 3,796 Coline McConville 81 10.997616 2,498 Peter Redfern 74 10.997616 9,432 Christopher Rogers 73 10.997616 7,634 John Rogers 55 10.997616 2,088 The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMRs can be found below. This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. For Further information please contact: Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name 1. Ruth Anderson 2. Stuart Chambers 3. Coline McConville 4. Peter Redfern 5. Christopher Rogers 6. John Rogers 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Non-Executive Director b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares under the Company's non-executive director fee structure, by which the non-executive director agrees to purchase shares in the capital of the Company on a monthly basis using part of their net monthly fee c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP10.997616 1. 84 2. 319 3. 81 4. 74 5. 73 6. 55 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total GBP10.997616 1. GBP923.80 1) 84 2. GBP3,508.24 2) 319 3. GBP890.81 3) 81 4. GBP813.82 4) 74 5. GBP802.83 5) 73 6) 55 6. GBP604.87 e) Date of the transaction 3 December 2018 f) Place of the transaction XLON ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6737 EQS News ID: 753921 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 03, 2018 11:18 ET (16:18 GMT)