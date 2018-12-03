Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company: Metalloinvest declares dividends 03-Dec-2018 / 17:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Metalloinvest declares dividends Moscow, Russia - 03 December 2018 - Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, has announced its dividends. Based on 9M 2018 results and Net debt / EBITDA ratio of 1.3x as of 30 September 2018, the shareholders of Metalloinvest made a decision to pay out the dividends in the total amount of 6.0 billion roubles. # # # # For more information, please contact: Artem Lavrischev Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%), with other major beneficiaries being the companies of Vladimir Skoch (30%) and Farhad Moshiri (8%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: DIV TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 6738 EQS News ID: 753935 End of Announcement EQS News Service

