Europe BYOD enterprise mobility market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 17% by 2023.
The growth in the market is led by growing demand for mobility and technologically advanced solutions across various sectors such as transportation, logistics, healthcare, etc.
Moreover, increasing e-commerce, m-transactions and m-governance activities are further pushing the adoption of BYOD enterprise mobility solutions and services across the region.
Additionally, growing number of FinTech and InsurTech start-ups along with rising inclination towards unified digital workforce across various sectors, is further anticipated to aid the growth of Europe BYOD enterprise mobility market during the forecast period.
Europe BYOD Enterprise Mobility Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of BYOD enterprise mobility market in Europe:
- BYOD Enterprise Mobility Market Size, Share Forecast
- Segmental Analysis- By Component (Software, Security Solution Service), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs On-Premise), By End User Sector (Retail, BFSI, Manufacturing, etc.), By Country
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players are
- IBM Corporation
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- Accenture LLP
- Tata Consultancy Services
- Infosys Limited
- Capgemini SE
- Tech Mahindra Limited
- Atos SE
- HCL Technologies Limited
- NTT Data
