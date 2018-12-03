The "Europe BYOD Enterprise Mobility Market By Component (Software, Security Solution Service), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs On-Premise), By End User Sector (Retail, BFSI, Manufacturing, etc.), By Country, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe BYOD enterprise mobility market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 17% by 2023.

The growth in the market is led by growing demand for mobility and technologically advanced solutions across various sectors such as transportation, logistics, healthcare, etc.

Moreover, increasing e-commerce, m-transactions and m-governance activities are further pushing the adoption of BYOD enterprise mobility solutions and services across the region.

Additionally, growing number of FinTech and InsurTech start-ups along with rising inclination towards unified digital workforce across various sectors, is further anticipated to aid the growth of Europe BYOD enterprise mobility market during the forecast period.

Europe BYOD Enterprise Mobility Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of BYOD enterprise mobility market in Europe:

BYOD Enterprise Mobility Market Size, Share Forecast

Segmental Analysis- By Component (Software, Security Solution Service), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs On-Premise), By End User Sector (Retail, BFSI, Manufacturing, etc.), By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players are

IBM Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Accenture LLP

Tata Consultancy Services

Infosys Limited

Capgemini SE

Tech Mahindra Limited

Atos SE

HCL Technologies Limited

NTT Data



Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Europe BYOD Enterprise Mobility Market Landscape

5. Europe BYOD Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook

6. United Kingdom BYOD Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook

7. Germany BYOD Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook

8. France BYOD Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook

9. Italy BYOD Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook

10. Spain BYOD Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

