sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,55 Euro		+0,20
+0,98 %
WKN: A1C017 ISIN: FR0010907956 Ticker-Symbol: CXT 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARMAT Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARMAT 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,70
21,083
18:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARMAT
CARMAT Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARMAT20,55+0,98 %