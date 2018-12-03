The "Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include industrial internet of things (IIoT) and aging power infrastructure.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market, By Type
5 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market, By Voltage
6 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market, By Application
7 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market, By Power Range
8 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market, By Technology
9 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market, By End User
10 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market, By Geography
11 Key Player Activities
12 Leading Companies
- ABB Ltd
- Crompton Greaves
- Danfoss
- Eaton
- Emerson Electric Co
- Fuji Electric Co
- General Electric
- Hitachi
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric Se
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba
- Weg SA
- Yaskawa Electric Corp
