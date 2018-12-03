Beter Bed Holding NV: New composition Supervisory Board Beter Bed Holding

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of 3 December 2018 Mr A. Beyens, Mr P.C. Boone and Mr B.E. Karis were appointed as Supervisory Directors.Under the provisions of article 25 of the articles of association of Beter Bed Holding, Messrs Beyens, Boone and Karis were appointed with effect from 3 December 2018, for a term ending on conclusion of the first Annual General Meeting to be held after their four-year term has elapsed.

Upon the resignation of Mrs E.A. de Groot and Mr W.T.C. van der Vis as Supervisory Directors on 4 December 2018 the composition of the Supervisory Board will be as follows: Mr Dirk Goeminne (Chairman), Mr Huub Vermeulen, Mr Alain Beyens, Mr Pieter Boone and Mr Bart Karis. The search of the replacement of Mrs De Groot as financial expert in the Supervisory Board has already started.

Mr D.R. Goeminne, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: 'We thank Mrs De Groot and Mr Van der Vis for their involvement and valuable contributions to Beter Bed Holding in the past years. With the new management board in place and a new mid-term strategy presented on our recent Capital Markets Day the company is well-positioned to deliver the plans as shared. We wish Mrs De Groot and Mr Van der Vis every success in the further continuation of their careers and we welcome Mr Beyens, Mr Boone and Mr Karis to the Supervisory Board.'





Profile

Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that strives to offer its customers a comfortable and healthy night's rest every night at an affordable price. The retail formats ensure products of good quality, offer customers the best advice and always the best possible deal. Beter Bed Holding is also active as a wholesaler of branded products in the bedroom furnishing sector via its subsidiary DBC International (M line).

In 2017, the company achieved revenue of € 416.4 million with a total of 1,188 stores. 64.2% of this figure was realised outside the Netherlands.



