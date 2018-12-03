Technavio analysts forecast the global osteonecrosis treatment market to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005760/en/

Technavio analysts forecast the global osteonecrosis treatment market to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Introduction of stem cell therapy is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global osteonecrosis treatment market 2019-2023. Stem cells are undifferentiated biological cells that can indefinitely generate more new cells of the same type. Stem cell therapy can replace damaged bone cells and cure the affected part because of which the R&D of stem cells is increasing for the treatment of osteonecrosis. Thus, the development of stem cells is increasing to engineer advanced stem cells therapy that can demonstrate better efficacy and has fewer side-effects than the available treatments.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global osteonecrosis treatment market is the rising awareness about osteonecrosis:

Global osteonecrosis treatment market: Rising awareness about osteonecrosis

Osteonecrosis is an idiopathic disease because it also occurs without trauma, but the early diagnosis increases the chance of treatment success. To avoid the delay in diagnosis and make individuals aware of the treatment for osteonecrosis, various government and non-government organization are organizing programs and campaigns to facilitate speedy treatment. Thus, the increasing awareness about osteonecrosis among people is expected to propel the growth of the global osteonecrosis treatment market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on pharmaceuticals, "The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) and National Osteonecrosis Foundation (NOF) are working to prevent and diagnose joint disorders and promoting education and awareness about osteonecrosis among the affected patients in the US. Such initiatives are taken to connect patients and patient organizations with healthcare professionals and other stakeholders."

Global osteonecrosis treatment market: Segmentation analysis

The global osteonecrosis treatment market research report provides market segmentation by product (NSAIDS and other therapeutics) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 42% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increasing awareness about osteonecrosis and high-risk factors associated with osteonecrosis.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005760/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com