Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive suspension coil springs market to post a CAGR of nearly 2% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005761/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global automotive suspension coil springs market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The emerging active chassis systems revolutionizing the riding experience is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automotive suspension coil springs market 2019-2023. The performance of automotive suspension and chassis control systems play an integral part in defining the driving or riding experience. The chassis forms the base of a vehicle, and the suspension system determines the comfort level. Both of these areas are undergoing innovative developments resulting in the emergence of improved versions or completely new systems.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automotive suspension coil springs market is the increasing usage of efficient materials in coil spring manufacturing:

Global automotive suspension coil springs market: Increasing usage of efficient materials in coil spring manufacturing

Automotive suspension systems are undergoing innovations and developments in the materials used for manufacturing components. Vendors have been using advanced processes to manufacture suspension system components. This can also be seen in coil springs used for automotive suspension systems where lightweight, efficient, and high-performance materials are being increasingly used. As these materials take up less installation space within the suspension system and are sturdier, the overall revenue of the market is getting a boost.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components, "Most coil springs used in vehicle suspension systems are made of hardened steel alloy. These steel coil springs are mostly used in entry-level passenger vehicles that include small cars, hatchbacks, and compact sedans. However, advancements in automotive manufacturing and growing emphasis on the use of lightweight, strong, and high-performance materials have seen increasing use of titanium and FRP. Coil springs made of these efficient materials are finding growing application in premium segment vehicles, sports sedans, and some sports cars."

Global automotive suspension coil springs market: Segmentation analysis

The global automotive suspension coil springs market research report provides market segmentation by application (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicles) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It also provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The passenger vehicle segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly 84% of the market share. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 54%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, with over 1% increase in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005761/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com