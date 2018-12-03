Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 3 December 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 65,362 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.9000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.5000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.7844

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,400,508,760 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,400,508,760 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

3 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2224 24.80 15:57:06 London Stock Exchange 761 24.80 15:57:00 London Stock Exchange 2837 24.90 15:18:06 London Stock Exchange 2145 24.90 15:00:22 London Stock Exchange 740 24.90 14:57:42 London Stock Exchange 2283 24.90 14:14:02 London Stock Exchange 620 24.90 14:14:02 London Stock Exchange 497 24.90 14:14:01 London Stock Exchange 3005 24.85 13:19:53 London Stock Exchange 2984 24.90 13:15:38 London Stock Exchange 6454 24.70 13:05:08 London Stock Exchange 2926 24.75 12:44:51 London Stock Exchange 2948 24.80 11:12:19 London Stock Exchange 3229 24.80 11:05:14 London Stock Exchange 3198 24.85 11:05:00 London Stock Exchange 6148 24.90 11:04:47 London Stock Exchange 2802 24.70 09:07:51 London Stock Exchange 2797 24.70 08:59:07 London Stock Exchange 3557 24.70 08:59:07 London Stock Exchange 3557 24.70 08:59:07 London Stock Exchange 2840 24.70 08:46:32 London Stock Exchange 3318 24.70 08:35:35 London Stock Exchange 2855 24.70 08:33:14 London Stock Exchange 637 24.50 08:22:46 London Stock Exchange

-ends-