0,281 Euro		+0,006
+2,00 %
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 3

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:3 December 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):65,362
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.9000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.5000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.7844

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,400,508,760 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,400,508,760 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

3 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
222424.8015:57:06London Stock Exchange
76124.8015:57:00London Stock Exchange
283724.9015:18:06London Stock Exchange
214524.9015:00:22London Stock Exchange
74024.9014:57:42London Stock Exchange
228324.9014:14:02London Stock Exchange
62024.9014:14:02London Stock Exchange
49724.9014:14:01London Stock Exchange
300524.8513:19:53London Stock Exchange
298424.9013:15:38London Stock Exchange
645424.7013:05:08London Stock Exchange
292624.7512:44:51London Stock Exchange
294824.8011:12:19London Stock Exchange
322924.8011:05:14London Stock Exchange
319824.8511:05:00London Stock Exchange
614824.9011:04:47London Stock Exchange
280224.7009:07:51London Stock Exchange
279724.7008:59:07London Stock Exchange
355724.7008:59:07London Stock Exchange
355724.7008:59:07London Stock Exchange
284024.7008:46:32London Stock Exchange
331824.7008:35:35London Stock Exchange
285524.7008:33:14London Stock Exchange
63724.5008:22:46London Stock Exchange

-ends-


