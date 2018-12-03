Technavio analysts forecast the GIS market in EMEA to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The integration of augmented reality (AR) and GIS is one of the major trends being witnessed in the GIS market in EMEA 2018-2022. AR is becoming an important technological solution or visualizing location data in the real environment, whether in navigation or in managing underground infrastructure. The integration of AR with GIS will help the application visualize GIS content and add reality to the digital content in a manner that enhances the output, which the end-user sees displayed on the web, desktop, or mobile application. The increasing prevalence of AR in smartphone, tablet, and computer applications will encourage developers to integrate GIS services and content and AR technology, which, in turn, will serve very real and practical purposes. AR apps could provide GIS content to professional end-users and aid them in making decisions on-site, using advanced and reliable information available on their mobile devices and smartphones. Thus, with many advantages such as these, the market is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the GIS market in EMEA is the integration of BIM and GIS:

GIS market in EMEA: Integration of BIM and GIS

The city and road infrastructure in European countries has become old and is in the process of being revamped whereas the infrastructure in developing countries in MEA requires building information modeling (BIM) for the execution of construction. BIM and GIS implementation can be done at two levels. At the primary level, BIM software is used with a GIS for organizing and standardizing 2D and 3D design data. At the secondary level of BIM implementation, GIS and BIM software work together to integrate 3D computer-aided design (CAD) in construction projects. A GIS adds value to BIM by visualizing and analyzing the data with regard to the buildings and surrounding features, such as environmental and demographic information. BIM data and workflows include information regarding sensors and the placement of devices in loT-connected networks. Therefore, owing to the advantages associated with the integration of BIM with GIS solutions, the demand for GIS solutions is expected to increase ailing the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on enterprise application, "Apart from the integration of BIM and GIS, other factors boosting the growth of the market are rising applications of GIS solutions in disaster management and the use of drones in GIS. These factors are expected to contribute largely to the growth of the market, during the forecast period."

GIS market in EMEA: Segmentation analysis

The GIS market in EMEA research report provides market segmentation by component (software, data, and services). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The software segment held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for over 51% share, followed by the data, and services segment respectively. Although services held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period, followed by the data segment.

