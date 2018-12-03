The global flying cars market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 160% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing congestion and overcrowding in cities. Urban mobility or transportation can be categorized into public transportation, individual transportation, and freight transportation. The rapid urban development and increase in urban population have led to an increase in individual transportation and freight movement. However, transportation facilities and systems have seen negligible concurrent growth and development to suffice the needs of urban mobility.

This market research report on the global flying cars market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing adoption of private air travel as one of the key emerging trends in the global flying cars market:

Global flying cars market: Increasing adoption of private air travel

High net worth individuals is a financial term used by financial institutions to designate individuals or families who own significant number of liquid assets and a certain amount in depository accounts. Financial institutions term an individual or household as high net worth individuals based on the specific amount of wealth owned by the individual. A person having a minimum of USD 1 million in liquid assets in considered a high net worth individual.

"The lightweight aircraft has been predominately used in the fields of personal recreation and instructional use in pilot-training academics. High net worth individuals prefer chartered flights as they offer flexibility of schedule and also help to avoid the formal procedures of commercial flights. Light aircraft are increasingly being used for providing services like private tours to selected destinations and are more preferred than helicopters due to their relative cost-effectiveness while providing a similar or even better level of comfort, safety, and privacy," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace manufacturing.

Global flying cars market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global flying cars market by product (flying cars and passenger drones) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The flying cars segment held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly 100% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

