

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Monday's session with a solid gain. Investor sentiment received a boost from the news that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a 90-day truce in the escalating trade war between the two countries over the weekend.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.76 percent Monday and finished at 9,106.56. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 1.29 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.86 percent.



The luxury goods companies jumped on the news of trade truce. Swatch Group surged 4.5 percent and rival Richemont gained 3.6 percent.



Lafargeholcim advanced 2.6 percent and Sika rose 2.5 percent.



Credit Suisse increased 2.7 percent, Julius Baer climbed 1.7 percent and UBS added 1.6 percent.



Drug major Novartis advanced 0.4 percent after the U.S. FDA accepted its Biologics License Application for AVXS-101, now known as ZOLGENSMA, an investigational gene replacement therapy for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.



Roche gained 0.2 percent and Nestle added 0.1 percent.



