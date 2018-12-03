Fincera Inc.: Fincera Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

SHIJIAZHUANG, HEBEI PROVINCE, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2018 / Fincera Inc. ("Fincera" or the "Company") (OTCQB: YUANF), a leading provider of internet-based financing and ecommerce services for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in China, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

2018 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Income (revenue) for the three months ended September 30, 2018, increased 18.3% to RMB347.5 million (US$50.5 million), from RMB293.7 million in the prior-year period.

Net income was RMB98.1 million (US$14.3 million) compared to RMB14.2 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 590.8%.

Operational Highlights

Loan transaction volume across all loan types for the third quarter of 2018 totaled approximately RMB6.0 billion (US$0.87 billion), a decrease of approximately 2.3% compared to approximately RMB6.2 billion in the third quarter of 2017.

30-day Lines of Credit

Fincera facilitates revolving credit lines that are interest-free to small and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") to fund their short-term working capital needs. Branded as Yueying, these credit lines have a 30-day billing cycle. Outstanding balances after the bill due date are considered delinquent and subject to certain penalties. Fincera collaborates with cooperative borrowers in delinquency by working out payment terms to help them bring their accounts into good standing.

Similar to credit cards, Fincera's credit lines contain no fees for borrowers as long as any outstanding balances are paid in full each month. A fee is charged to the merchants where the credit lines are used of between 1.8-2.2%. When the credit line is successfully facilitated by the Company's online peer-to-peer (P2P) platform, which is called Qingyidai, Fincera collects a portion of this fee as facilitation fee income. The remainder of the fee goes to the investor of the loan.

Merchants may use funds received from transactions to make payments to other users or merchants, or to cash out the funds via transfer to a bank account. Credit line users are subject to an application and credit approval process and are required to provide guarantees and collateral. For certain payments, such as driver salary payments, a fee is charged to the borrower as the merchant in these scenarios typically will not accept paying a fee for such a transaction.

In the third quarter of 2018, Fincera facilitated RMB2.88 billion (US$0.4 billion) in Yueying 30-day lines of credit transactions.

180-Day Term Loans

Fincera facilitates 180-day term loans that accrue interest at 4.25% (or 8.62% on an annualized basis) and are branded as Qingying. Fincera charges a facilitation fee between 2.5-3.5% depending on the type of the loan. The fee portion is collected by the Company while the investor holding the loan at maturity receives the entirety of the interest payments. In addition, the borrower remits 10.0% of the principal loan balance to the Company as a security deposit that is refunded to the borrower upon timely repayment of principal and interest. Payment of principal and interest is due in a lump sum at the maturity date at the end of the 180-day term. Outstanding balances after the maturity date are considered delinquent. In the event of delinquency, the Company will keep the security deposit as a one-time penalty fee and may assess additional penalties. As with the 30-day credit lines, Fincera collaborates with cooperative borrowers in delinquency to help them bring their accounts into good standing.

In the third quarter of 2018, Fincera facilitated RMB3.0 billion (US$0.4 billion) in Qingying 180-day term loans.

Installment Loans

Fincera facilitates installment loans, branded as Zhongying, that are utilized by borrowers primarily to fund purchases of trucks and consumer discretionary goods and services, with the borrowed purchase funds being transferred directly to the merchant via Fincera's payment network. Based on the term of the loan and the type of purchase, Fincera charges the merchants where the funds are used a fee of between 6.5%-8.9% on the transaction. Similar to Yueying, when the loan is successfully facilitated by the Company's online P2P platform, Fincera collects a portion of this fee as facilitation fee income. The remainder of the fee goes to the investor of the loan in the form of interest payments. The loans require some borrowers to provide collateral to partially secure their obligations. Terms of these installment loans may vary between three and 24 months; however, the majority of the installment loans carry a term of 12 months.

In the third quarter of 2018, Fincera facilitated RMB87.8 million (US$12.8 million) in Zhongying installment loans.

New Broker Network Business Model

In September 2018, Fincera began converting its existing wholly-owned store distribution network into a broker distribution network that is not owned by the Company. Fincera believes there are many advantages to making its distribution network independently owned and operated. The new broker distribution network will operate under a revenue sharing arrangement where predetermined amounts of revenues will be shared with the brokers. In addition, since the new distribution network will be owned by third-parties, Fincera will no longer be responsible for funding its operating costs. The Company believes that the broker network will provide greater incentive to the brokers than before when the associated personnel were direct employees of the Company. Overall, the Company believes that the change will result in increased efficiency and profitability for Fincera.

Operational Updates

Fincera is pleased to announce that it has made progress with certain corporate initiatives, including:

Efforts to sell off delinquent loans to regional third-party collection agencies continue as part of the Company's risk management process; and

Slight adjustments to the business models for the Company's 180-Day Term Loans and Installment Loans products in order to bring them into compliance with China's regulations regarding P2P; and

The Company believes it has come into compliance with all announced regulations in China regarding peer-to-peer lenders. However, the registration process for peer-to-peer lenders in China has been delayed by at least a year and more detailed regulations are expected to be forthcoming; and

Management Commentary

Mr. Jason Wang, CFO of Fincera, stated, "The P2P industry in China continues to face uncertainty as the government implements regulations in order to protect investors. The uncertainty has resulted in reduced investor activity and caused us to moderate the pace of our growth initiatives. However, a key focus of our business model has always been risk management, and we share the government's interest in protecting investors. As China's P2P industry continues to mature, we maintain a very favorable long-term outlook on the industry overall and particularly the transportation sector that we focus on. We believe we have built a durable P2P business that will ultimately benefit from the government's investor protection efforts."

Currency Conversion

This release contains approximate translations of certain RMB amounts into US$ for convenience. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of USD1.00 = RMB6.8792 on September 30, 2018, representing the certificated exchange rate published by the People's Bank of China's Monetary Policy Division. No representation is intended to imply that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at such rate, or at any other rate.

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Income (Revenues)

The table below sets forth certain line items from the Company's Consolidated Statement of Income as a percentage of income:

(RMB in thousands) Three months ended

September 30, 2018 Three months ended

September 30, 2017 Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue % Change Facilitation fee 131,143 37.7 %

95,505 32.5 % 37.3 % Interest income 65,960 19.0 % 89,396 30.4 % -26.2 % Service charges - 0.0 % 33,909 11.6 % -100.0 % Property lease and management 53,291 15.4 % 51,451 17.5 % 3.6 % Other income 97,099 27.9 % 23,431 8.0 % 314.4 % Total income 347,493 100.0 % 293,692 100.0 % 18.3 %

Total income for the three months ended September 30, 2018, increased 18.3% to RMB347.5 million (US$50.5 million), from RMB293.7 million in the prior-year period.

Facilitation fees, which represent upfront fees charged for facilitating loan transactions via Fincera's marketplace lending platform, totaled RMB131.1 million (US$19.1 million) during the three months ended September 30, 2018. The Company began charging these fees in July 2017 when Fincera redeveloped its loan transaction process to comply with online lending regulations.

Interest income, which represents interest earned on 30-day lines of credit loans, 180-day term loans and installment loans held by the Company, decreased 26.2% to RMB66.0 million (US$9.6 million) in the three months ended September 30, 2018, from RMB89.4 million in the prior-year period, due to a decrease of the interest income generated from installment loans, which went down significantly during the third quarter of 2018 because more loans were facilitated by the Company instead of directly held. In addition, unamortized origination fees originating prior to the Company's business model change in July 2017 were still being recognized in the prior-year period, whereas they were no longer being recognized to interest income during the third quarter of 2018.

Service charges, which represent 30-day lines of credit loans and installment loans transaction fees, decreased 100.0% to zero in the three months ended September 30, 2018, from RMB33.9 million in the prior-year period. Since July 2017, 30-day lines of credit loans and installment loans transactions have been facilitated through a revised transaction process via Fincera's peer-to-peer lending platform. As a result, the service charges earned under the previous transaction process are now recorded as a facilitation fee to the Company and as interest payable to investors of each loan once the facilitation is successful. Thus, the Company does not have this revenue item to report in the third quarter of 2018.

Property lease and management revenues increased 3.6% to RMB53.3 million (US$7.7 million) in the three months ended September 30, 2018, compared to RMB51. 5 million in the prior-year period. The average occupancy rate of the Kaiyuan Finance Center during the quarter ended September 30, 2018, increased to 89.0%, compared to 82.0% during the prior-year period. Income from the Company's hotel operation at the Kaiyuan Finance Center slightly decreased due to a low season in tourism during the period.

Other income is mainly comprised of late payment fees (penalty income) from borrowers, as well as the receipts of the fees when delinquent loans are sold to third parties. Other income increased 314.4% to RMB97.1 million (US$14.1 million) in the three months ended September 30, 2018, from RMB23.4 million in the prior-year period, due to the strengthening of collection efforts and the sale of delinquent loans to third parties during the third quarter of 2018.

Operating Costs and Expenses

The Company's operating costs and expenses decreased 22.4% to RMB213.5 million (US$31.0 million) in the three months ended September 30, 2018, from RMB275.2 million in the prior-year period. Interest expense decreased significantly as a result of the change to our new business model in July 2017 in response to new regulations in China. Under the new business model, loans that are successfully subscribed by investors on the Company's peer-to-peer lending platform are derecognized from the Company's balance sheet. Therefore, interest due to these investors is also not recognized by the Company. In addition, during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, large amounts of underperforming loans were sold to third parties, which resulted in a reduction to the provision for credit losses, a portion of which is allocated to selling and marketing expenses as an accrued marketing expense per the Company's accounting policies, resulting in a reversal of selling and marketing expenses during the period. The provision for credit losses still increased due to an increased provision being taken for certain loans to some large offline borrowers.

Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

Income from continuing operations before income taxes totaled RMB134.0 million (US$19.5 million) in the three months ended September 30, 2018, compared to RMB18.5 million in the prior-year period, primarily as a result of increased total income as mentioned above.

Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Taxes

Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes, totaled RMB0.7 million (US$0.1 million) in the three months ended September 30, 2018, compared to income of RMB2.3 million in the prior-year period. The Company continues the winding down of its legacy truck-leasing business, which is classified as discontinued operations.

Net Income

Net income improved to RMB98.1 million (US$14.3 million) in the three months ended September 30, 2018, compared to RMB14.2 million in the prior-year period.

Balance Sheet Highlights

At September 30, 2018, Fincera's cash and cash equivalents (not including restricted cash) were 664.9 million, compared to RMB1.1 billion at December 31, 2017. Other financing receivables were RMB29.6 million, compared to RMB1.9 billion at December 31, 2017, due to a change in business model made in July 2017 in order to comply with regulations whereas certain loans became facilitated on the Company's peer-to-peer lending platform and therefore no longer recognized as other financing receivables on the Company's balance sheet. Total liabilities were RMB5.1 billion and stockholders' equity was 418.7 million, compared to RMB6.9 billion and negative RMB119.6 million, respectively, at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017. The increase in stockholders' equity was primarily a result of a transaction into which the Company entered to exchange debt for equity during the first quarter of 2018. During the first quarter of 2018, the Company issued RMB188.6 million (US$28.5 million) in shares to Mr. Yong Hui Li, its Chairman and CEO, as repayment of certain debts. The repayment consisted of an RMB22.0 million (US$3.3 million) partial repayment of a loan Mr. Li had previously provided to the Company in March 2017 and payment of RMB166.6 million (US$25.2 million) still owed to Mr. Li from the US$2.00 per share dividend the Company declared in June 2017. The resulting issuance of 1.32 million shares was calculated using the trailing 90 trading day average price of US$22.71 per share.

FINCERA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands except share and per share data)





Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,











2018



2018



2017



2018



2018



2017









US$



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB















































Income







































Facilitation fee



19,064





131,143





95,505





54,046





371,794





95,505





Interest income



9,588





65,960





89,396





25,256





173,740





242,349





Service charges



-





-





33,909





2,820





19,396





250,248





Property lease and management



7,747





53,291





51,451





22,749





156,495





138,338





Other income



14,115





97,099





23,431





49,078





337,616





73,469





Total income



50,514





347,493





293,692





153,949





1,059,041





799,909



























































Operating Costs and Expenses



















































Interest expense



2,957





20,342





82,974





7,573





52,095





269,063





Interest expense, related parties



6,035





41,519





43,653





16,661





114,615





112,849





Provision for credit losses



1,155





7,943





6,735





26,047





179,185





37,687





Product development expense



3,131





21,542





21,076





8,800





60,537





62,269





Property and management cost



4,439





30,539





28,201





12,614





86,772





82,627





Selling and marketing



6,958





47,863





41,504





(3,436 )



(23,638 )



104,941





General and administrative



6,355





43,714





51,091





20,829





143,286





166,701





Total operating costs and expenses



31,030





213,462





275,234





89,088





612,852





836,137



























































Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes



19,484





134,031





18,458





64,861





446,189





(36,228)





Income tax provision (benefit)



5,124





35,249





6,567





16,814





115,665





(5,583)





Income (loss) from continuing operations



14,360





98,782





11,891





48,047





330,524





(30,645)



























































Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes



(104 )



(715 )



2,286





437





3,008





8,374





Net income (loss)



14,256





98,067





14,177





48,484





333,532





(22,271)

















































































































Earnings (losses) per share(1)



















































Basic



















































Continuing operations



0.29





2.02





0.25





0.99





6.81





(0.65)





Discontinued operations



0.00





(0.01 )



0.05





0.01





0.06





0.18











0.29





2.01





0.30





1.00





6.87





(0.47)



























































Diluted



















































Continuing operations



0.28





1.96





0.24





0.96





6.58





(0.65)





Discontinued operations



0.00





(0.01 )



0.05





0.01





0.06





0.18











0.28





1.95





0.29





0.97





6.64





(0.47)



























































Weighted average shares outstanding



















































Basic



48,891,494





48,891,494





47,276,456





48,502,753





48,502,753





47,216,027





Diluted



50,395,464





50,395,464





49,043,297





50,200,734





50,200,734





47,216,027







(1) All per share amounts and shares outstanding for all periods have been retroactively restated to reflect Fincera's 2-for-1 stock split, which was effective on November 1, 2017.

FINCERA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands except share and per share data)



September 30,

December 31,



2018

2017



USD

RMB

RMB



(unaudited)





ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents 96,647

664,856

1,123,296

Restricted cash 104

714

127,762

Loans, net 467,246

3,214,280

1,851,001

Other financing receivables, net 4,301

29,588

1,936,213

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,858

81,570

62,913

Current assets of discontinued operations 5,659

38,926

49,872

Total current assets 586,815

4,029,934

5,151,057















Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 191,033

1,314,152

1,350,858

Deferred tax assets, net 25,664

176,545

209,587

Non-current assets of discontinued operations 5,866

40,350

42,002















Total assets 808,378

5,560,981

6,753,504

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities













Borrowing from third party 21,805

150,000

-

Dividends payable -

-

172,932

Short-term bank borrowings (including short-term bank borrowings of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Fincera of RMB480,000 and RMB520,000 as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 69,776

480,000

520,000

Long-term bank borrowings, current portion 12,029

82,750

73,000

Borrowed funds from CeraVest investor, related party (including borrowed funds from CeraVest investor, related party of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Fincera of nil and RMB1,161 as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) -

-

1,161

Borrowed funds from CeraVest investors (including borrowed funds from CeraVest investors of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Fincera of nil and RMB743,496 as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) -

-

743,496

Financing payables, related parties (including financing payables, related parties of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Fincera of RMB 2,079,686 and RMB1,729,327 as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 315,321

2,169,159

1,836,203

Other payables and accrued liabilities (including other payables and accrued liabilities of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Fincera of RMB1,007,834 and RMB2,358,109 as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 177,491

1,220,997

2,635,604

Income tax payable (including income tax payable of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Fincera of RMB67,474 and RMB36,733 as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 15,073

103,689

53,278



FINCERA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED

(in thousands except share and per share data)

September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 USD RMB RMB Current liabilities of discontinued operations (including current liabilities of discontinued operations of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Fincera of nil and RMB5 as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 1,552 10,677 10,916 Total current liabilities 613,047 4,217,272 6,046,590 Non-current liabilities Long-term bank borrowings 105,972 729,000 591,000 Long-term financing payables, related party 28,488 195,974 235,527 Total liabilities 747,507 5,142,246 6,873,117 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred shares, $0.001 par value authorized - 1,000,000 shares; issued - none - - - Ordinary shares - $0.001 par value authorized - 1,000,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 48,905,944 shares at September 30, 2018; issued and outstanding - 47,531,799 shares at December 31, 2017 (1) 49 336 327 Additional paid-in capital 130,640 898,696 693,889 Statutory reserves 23,301 160,289 160,289 Accumulated deficit (93,119 ) (640,586 ) (974,118 ) Total stockholders' equity 60,871 418,735 (119,613 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 808,378 5,560,981 6,753,504

(1) All per share amounts and shares outstanding for all periods have been retroactively restated to reflect Fincera's 2-for-1 stock split, which was effective on November 1, 2017.

