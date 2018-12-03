

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) have shown a significant move to the downside during trading on Monday, with the drug giant slumping by 7.6 percent.



GlaxoSmithKline hit its lowest intraday level in well over a month earlier in the day after ending the previous session at its best closing level in four months.



The pullback by GlaxoSmithKline comes after the company agreed to acquire cancer drug maker Tesaro Inc. (TSRO) for approximately $5.1 billion.



GlaxoSmithKline also announced the sale of Horlicks and other consumer healthcare nutrition brands to Unilever plc (UL).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX