FXCM Group Adds Three New CFD Products

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Dec. 03, 2018 ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM"), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, bitcoin and related services, added three new CFD products which clients can now begin trading. FXCM's newest Commodity CFDs areand, which have the Wheat and Corn Futuresas their underlying references, as well as the Index CFD, a cash-based CFD of the Russell 2000 Index.

Due to client request, customers can place trades in real-time and in response to the volatility of these instruments. Additionally, FXCM has expanded its offering to all entities and platforms of SOYF, the underlying instrument for the Soybean Futures contract.

The Benefits of Trading Commodity and Index CFDs at FXCM

Lower Cost of Entry - Micronized contracts allow you to trade at a fraction of the futures price.



No Restrictions - There is no minimum stop or limit distance on most products.



Directional Trading - CFD trading is flexible, allowing you to go long and short to take advantage of both rising and falling markets.



No Expirations for Indices - FXCM's stock indices represent the current cash price of the underlying futures market and therefore do not expire.



Leverage2 - Enter a position that requires only a small portion of the notional value of your position

For more information and to open a live account, traders can contact an FXCM specialist 24 hours a day 5 days a week.

1 CME Group Market Data is used under license as a source of information for certain FXCM products. CME Group has no other connection to FXCM products and services as listed above and does not sponsor, endorse, recommend or promote any FXCM products or services. CME Group has no obligation or liability in connection with the FXCM products and services. CME Group does not guarantee the accuracy and/or the completeness of any market data licensed to FXCM and shall not have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions therein. There are no third party beneficiaries of any agreements or arrangements between CME Group and FXCM.

2 Leverage is a double-edged sword and can dramatically amplify your profits. It can also just as dramatically amplify your losses. Trading commodities with any level of leverage may not be suitable for all investors.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading Forex/CFD's on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors as you could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. For clients who maintain account, inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM Australia Pty. Limited , FXCM South Africa, any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the "FXCM Group"], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, Product Disclosure Statement , and Terms of Business . The FXCM Group may provide general commentary which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group's websites prior to taking further action.

