November volume up 10.4 percent year over year

ETF options volume up 32.7 percent, securities lending CCP activity up 4.2 percent

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in November reached 438,027,585 contracts, up 10.4 percent compared to November 2017 volume of 396,779,462. Year-to-date, OCC has cleared 4.71 billion options contracts and 4.81 billion total contracts, with both reaching new annual cleared contract volume records for the U.S. exchange-listed options industry. The previous records, set in 2011, were 4.56 billion options contracts and 4.60 billion total contracts.

"OCC's efficient clearance and settlement of record volumes of exchange-traded options and futures this year is an achievement that demonstrates our commitment to serving our participating exchanges, clearing firms and market users. The effort and expertise of my OCC colleagues is integral to our success, and I congratulate them and the U.S. options industry on this milestone as we continue to work to meet the heightened regulatory requirements expected of us as a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility," said John Davidson, OCC President and Chief Operating Officer.

Options: Overall exchange-listed options volume reached 429,670,901 contracts in November, up 11.3 percent from 385,892,412 in 2017. Equity options volume reached a total of 383,838,299 contracts, a 12.8 percent increase from November 2017. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 179,002,180 contracts last month, a 32.7 percent increase compared to November 2017 volume of 134,905,417 contracts. Index options volume was up 0.8 percent with 45,832,602 contracts in November, with year-to-date average daily volume up 11.0 percent from November 2017.

Futures: Futures cleared by OCC reached 8,356,684 contracts in November, down 23.2 percent from November 2017. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 418,942 contracts, 24.4 percent less than 2017.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity was up 4.2 percent in new loans from November 2017 with 111,814 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity increased 18.5 percent from 2017 with 1,267,105 new loan transactions in 2018. The average daily loan value at OCC in November was $79,627,866,359.

Note: Beginning in October 2018, OCC adjusted its reporting of stock loan transactions and average daily loan value to better reflect prevailing industry standards. OCC now reports average daily loan value and number of transactions based only on loans; previous reporting was based on both loans and borrows.

For 2018 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

November 2018 November 2017 November YTD Avg. YTD Avg. YTD Avg. Daily Total Total Total Daily Daily Contract % Contract Contract Contract % Contract Contract Change vs. Volume Volume Change vs. 2018 2017 YTD 2017 2017 Equity Options 383,838,299 340,420,039 12.8% 18,084,476 14,692,608 23.1% ETF Options 179,002,180 134,905,417 32.7% 7,798,739 6,351,272 22.8% Index Options 45,832,602 45,472,373 0.8% 2,209,159 1,989,593 11.0% Total Options 429,670,901 385,892,412 11.3% 20,293,635 16,682,201 21.6% Total Futures 8,356,684 10,887,050 -23.2% 418,942 554,036 -24.4% Total Volume 438,027,585 396,779,462 10.4% 20,712,577 17,236,237 20.2%

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2018 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com

