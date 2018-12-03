Fastbase Inc.: Fastbase Becomes #1 Business Analytics Software, Analyzing 6 Billion Website Visitors Monthly

Fastbase, the prominent web analytics leader, has surpassed Hubspot and Clearbit in the amount of website traffic being analyzed each week. In just two years, Fastbase has achieved massive success with almost one million top brands using its software to identify important website visitor data.

Launched in 2016, Fastbase's success has been propelled by its popular add-on to Google Analytics that can identify website visitors in real-time providing businesses with powerful insights into their website users' behavior. The Fastbase Webleads software combines a website's analytics data with real-time visitor information, allowing businesses to eliminate the guesswork around who is visiting their website.

Gartner, the world's leading information technology company, maintains that software like Fastbase will continue to be hot for marketing leaders who now see analytics as a key business requirement and a source of competitive differentiation. In the Forbes article "Which CRM Applications Matter Most in 2018", writer Louis Columbus explains, "I see analytics- and data-driven clarity as the new normal. I believe that knowing how to quantify marketing contributions and performance requires CMOs and their teams to stay on top of the latest marketing, mobile marketing, and predictive customer analytics apps and technologies constantly. The metrics marketers choose today define who they will be tomorrow and in the future."[1]

Fastbase, Inc. Founder and CEO, Rasmus Refer, emphasizes, "Our mission is to help B2B companies better understand their customers and to help them get in touch with the right people at the right time. With Fastbase, businesses can better prepare their sales and marketing initiatives to reach the right customers, as best as possible."

Fastbase, Inc.'s standard Webleads package is a free Google Analytics add-on that allows users to analyze basic web traffic and provides information such as the visitor's website, company address, and phone number. The Webleads software provides a company's visitor information for the past 90 days with all data available for download to CSV and Excel formats. Google Analytics users can easily access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 12 months by signing in at analytics.fastbase.com (https://analytics.fastbase.com).

[1] https://www.forbes.com/sites/louiscolumbus/2018/11/13/which-crm-applications-matter-most-in-2018/b01d22576766

