Digatrade Financial Corp.: Digatrade Provides Final AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2018 / DIGATRADE FINANCIAL CORP. (OTCQB: DIGAF) an OTC digital trade desk for institutions and financial technology "Fintech" company today announced that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority at its annual general meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia on November 30, 2018. WDM Chartered Accountants were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

A total of 142,843,185 common shares were represented at the AGM, representing 63.98% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as at the record date. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular dated October 31, 2018, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM.

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at five and the following incumbent directors were re-elected: Brad J. Moynes; President & CEO, Tyrone Docherty; Director, James Romano; Director and the appointment of Timothy Delaney; Director on November 20, 2018 was duly ratified.

ABOUT DIGATRADE:

DIGATRADE is a global digital asset exchange for institutions and financial technology services company located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company is owned and operated 100% by Digatrade Financial Corp which is publicly listed on the OTC.QB under the trading symbol DIGAF. DIGAF is a reporting issuer in the Province of British Columbia, Canada with the British Columbia Securities Commission "BCSC" and in the United States with the Securities Exchange Commission "SEC". Digatrade operates as a registered Money Service Business "MSB" in Canada with FINTAC under Registration Number: M15954395.

CORPORATE CONTACT INFORMATION:

Digatrade Financial Corp.

1500 West Georgia Street, 1300

Vancouver, BC V6G-2Z6 Canada

Tel: +1(604) 200-0071

Fax: +1(604) 200-0072

www.digatrade.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or development that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future constitute forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the possibility of unanticipated costs and expenses. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

