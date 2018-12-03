

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With a potential government shutdown looming, President Donald Trump had been due to meet with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Tuesday.



However, multiple media reports citing a senior Democratic aide said the meeting has been postponed due to the death of former President George H.W. Bush.



After arriving in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Bush will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol ahead of a funeral service Wednesday morning at Washington National Cathedral.



The decision to postpone the meeting between Trump and the Democratic leaders suggests lawmakers are likely to pass a short-term spending bill, as government funding is currently due to run out on Friday.



Reports suggest Trump will meet with Pelosi and Schumer next Tuesday in an effort to reach an agreement on funding for the president's proposed border wall.



Trump wants $5 billion allocated for the controversial wall, while Schumer is said to be sticking to $1.6 billion in border security funding and Pelosi does not want to provide any money for the wall.



The negotiations over border wall funding have reportedly led to in-fighting among Democrats, with a report from Politico indicating House Democrats are worried Schumer will sell them out on the wall.



Meanwhile, Trump has suggested there could be a government shutdown over the issue of funding for the wall, which he insisted throughout his presidential campaign would be paid for by Mexico.



Trump claimed in a post on Twitter on Monday that building the wall would save the country billions of dollars, although he did not provide any evidence to support his assertion.



'We would save Billions of Dollars if the Democrats would give us the votes to build the Wall,' Trump said. 'Either way, people will NOT be allowed into our Country illegally! We will close the entire Southern Border if necessary. Also, STOP THE DRUGS!'



