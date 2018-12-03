1st Capital Bank Announces Appointment of Demetri Snow as Regional President

SALINAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2018 / 1st Capital Bank (OTC PINK: FISB) today announced the appointment of Demetri Snow as the Bank's Regional President, with primary responsibility for the market area of the Salinas Valley. Mr. Snow is a veteran local banker with twenty-five years of experience serving clients in the Salinas Valley.

Mr. Snow was raised in the Salinas Valley and attended Palma High School and Hartnell College before receiving his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California State University, Fresno. He has held a number of high-level management positions in the banking industry, specializing in SBA/Government Guaranteed Lending, Commercial Real Estate, and Business Banking. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and SBA Market Manager for an international financial institution. Mr. Snow is a former board member of the Economic Development Center of Monterey County.

"We are thrilled to welcome Demetri to the 1st Capital Bank team," said Jon Ditlevsen, Chief Lending Officer of 1st Capital Bank. "Demetri is a well-known, experienced leader who understands how to meet the needs of the Salinas Valley market. His experience in Business Banking and Commercial Lending will be a tremendous asset to our team and our clients."

Of the appointment, Mr. Snow commented "I am looking forward to joining the tremendous team of bankers at 1st Capital Bank. I admire the Bank's commitment to the local community and their clients, and look forward to helping the Bank move forward in its mission to contribute to the growth and prosperity of our communities."

Mr. Snow can be reached at demetri.snow@1stcapitalbank.com or (831) 264-4055.

