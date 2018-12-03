CIVCO Radiotherapy and POLL Medical Announce Partnership to Provide GrayDuck Tongue-Displacing and Immobilization Oral Stents

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CIVCO Radiotherapy, the leading global provider of high quality, innovative, patient-centric radiotherapy solutions, announced today their partnership with POLL Medical, as the exclusive global provider of GrayDuck Stents for custom oral positioning and immobilization of the tongue.

"This collaboration aligns with our mission to improve outcomes for patients worldwide." said John Steffen, Director of Product Management at CIVCO Radiotherapy. "The innovative GrayDuck Stent is currently the only custom-fitted bite block system that can position the tongue in one of several positions; laterally (left or right), depressing (downward) or a combination thereof. This unique device improves patient treatment and outcomes by protecting the tongue, taste buds and salivary glands during radiotherapy.

"The GrayDuck Stent offers patients undergoing radiotherapy for head and neck cancers a safer treatment experience, by sparing the tongue from unnecessary damage. No other device on the market offers the ability to customize the positioning of the tongue away from the radiation field" stated Adrian Polliack, CEO of POLL Medical. "POLL Medical is thrilled to partner with CIVCO Radiotherapy, whose global reach will afford many radiotherapy patients around the world access to the GrayDuck Stent."

GrayDuck Stents is CE Marked and available through CIVCO's global distribution channels. The device is currently pending FDA 510(k) clearance.

About CIVCO Radiotherapy

CIVCO Radiotherapy has over 35 years' experience developing, manufacturing and providing high-quality, innovative, patient-centric solutions in radiotherapy. These solutions include: advanced patient immobilization and positioning hardware and consumables, fiducial markers, couchtops and overlays, software, patient care products and advanced 6DOF robotic patient positioning. Corporate information is available at www.CivcoRT.com.

For further information, please contact:

Shelli Locklear

Sr. Marketing Manager

CIVCO Radiotherapy

Tel: 319-248-6619

Shelli.Locklear@CivcoRT.com

COPYRIGHT © 2018. CIVCO RADIOTHERAPY IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF CIVCO MEDICAL SOLUTIONS.ALL OTHER TRADEMARKS ARE PROPERTY OF THEIR RESPECTIVE OWNERS. ALL PRODUCTS MAY NOT BE LICENSED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CANADIAN LAW. 2018C1452 REV. A