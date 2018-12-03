Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.: ETHAN ALLEN APPOINTS RETAIL REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT

DANBURY, CT - December 3, 2018 - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ("Ethan Allen") (NYSE: ETH) today announced that Mark Cechini has joined the company as Regional Vice President, Retail.

Mr. Cechini will lead the company's retail division for the Central Plains region including the Chicago and Minneapolis markets. He comes to Ethan Allen from Bloomingdales where he spent 24 years in leadership roles with progressive leadership responsibilities, and most recently served as Vice President, Chicago Trade Area. Mr. Cechini previously served in management roles with Macys and Abraham & Straus.

"This appointment is an important step as we continue our focus on driving the growth and financial performance of our Retail Division throughout fiscal 2019 and beyond," said Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen's Chairman, President, and CEO.

About Ethan Allen

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The company offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing plants and one sawmill in the United States plus one plant each in Mexico and Honduras. Approximately 75% of its products are made in its North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit ethanallen.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Geri Moran

Ethan Allen Global, Inc.

geri.moran@ethanallen.com

203.743.8374





