Global Self Storage Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2018 / The board of directors of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELF) (the 'Company'), a real estate investment trust ('REIT') that owns and operates self storage properties, has declared a cash dividend of $0.065 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2018. The dividend is payable on December 28, 2018 to stockholders of record as of December 17, 2018.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. It currently owns and operates, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, eleven self storage properties located in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina. For more information, go to http://ir.globalselfstorage.us/ or visit our self storage customer site at www.globalselfstorage.us. You can also follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain information presented in this press release may contain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the federal securities laws including, but not limited to, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements concerning the Company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions, and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terminology such as 'believes,' 'plans,' 'intends,' 'expects,' 'estimates,' 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'anticipates' or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. All forward-looking statements by the Company involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company may also make additional forward looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by the Company or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors, together with all of the other information included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar information. All forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the Company's examination of historical operating trends and estimates of future earnings, are based upon the Company's current expectations and various assumptions. The Company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, but there can be no assurance that the Company's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward looking statements apply only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The amount, nature, and/or frequency of dividends paid by the Company may be changed at any time without notice.

Contacts:

Global Self Storage, Inc.

Thomas O'Malley

Chief Financial Officer

tomalley@globalselfstorageinc.com

1-212-785-0900

Liolios Investor Relations

Scott Liolios or Najim Mostamand, CFA

SELF@liolios.com

1-949-574-3860

SOURCE: Global Self Storage, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/529590/Global-Self-Storage-Announces-Fourth-Quarter-2018-Dividend