sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

142,76 Euro		+4,81
+3,49 %
WKN: 915246 ISIN: US6153691059 Ticker-Symbol: DUT 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
139,18
139,72
22:00
138,84
140,10
22:00
03.12.2018 | 23:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

CNH Industrial N.V.: Moody's upgrades CNH Industrial's senior unsecured rating to Baa3

London, December 3, 2018

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that on December 3, 2018, Moody's Investors Service upgraded the senior unsecured ratings of CNH Industrial N.V. and its subsidiaries CNH Industrial Capital LLC and CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. from Ba1 to Baa3. The outlook is stable.


CNH IndustrialN.V.

For more information contact:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

  • 20181203_PR_CNH_Industrial_Moodys (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/62db6be3-4960-4b45-ac27-08e19679d645)

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)