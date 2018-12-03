CNH Industrial N.V.: Moody's upgrades CNH Industrial's senior unsecured rating to Baa3

London, December 3, 2018

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that on December 3, 2018, Moody's Investors Service upgraded the senior unsecured ratings of CNH Industrial N.V. and its subsidiaries CNH Industrial Capital LLC and CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. from Ba1 to Baa3. The outlook is stable.





