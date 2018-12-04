

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 6.1 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 501.330 trillion yen.



That follows two straight months of 5.9 percent gains.



Banknotes in circulation rose 3.5 percent on year, while coins in circulation climbed 1.1 percent.



Current account balances jumped an annual 6.9 percent, including a 6.0 percent increase in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base surged 12.7 percent on year to 506.020 trillion yen in November.



