

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. Tesaro Inc. (TSRO)



Gained 58.74% to close Monday's (Dec.3) trading at $73.50.



News: The Company is all set to be acquired by GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) for $75 per share, or about $5.1 billion.



GSK is in discussions with several key executives of TESARO to ensure their continued employment with the company. The transaction is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2019.



2. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)



Gained 47.81% to close Monday's (Dec.3) trading at $46.62.



News: The FDA has agreed with the Company's proposal relating to use of an accelerated approval pathway for Voxelotor for the treatment of sickle cell disease.



Voxelotor is under a phase III trial in adults and adolescents with sickle cell disease, dubbed HOPE.



Preliminary results from 154 adolescents and adults with sickle cell disease treated with Voxelotor for 24 weeks in the HOPE study has demonstrated rapid, robust and sustained improvements in hemoglobin levels and measures of hemolysis with a favourable safety and tolerability profile.



3. Guardant Health Inc. (GH)



Gained 28.58% to close Monday's trading at $45.94.



Guardant Health is a precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics.



News: No news



Recent events:



On October 4, 2018, the Company went public on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, offering its shares at a price of $19.00 each.



On November 19, 2018, the Company reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.



Net loss attributable to Guardant Health narrowed to $24.5 million or $1.94 in the third quarter of 2018 from $33.3 million or $2.76 per share in the corresponding period of the prior year. Revenue was $21.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2018, a 95% increase from $11.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2017.



For full year 2018, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $82.0 million to $84.0 million.



4. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)



Gained 25.68% to close Monday's trading at $31.47.



News: The Company's investigational drug Tradipitant met the primary endpoint in a Phase II clinical study in patients with idiopathic and diabetic gastroparesis.



In the study, Tradipitant met the primary endpoint of change in nausea score as measured by patient daily diaries and also met the related endpoint of improvement in the number of nausea free days. Tradipitant also showed significant improvement in most of the secondary endpoints studied, including the several key scales reflecting overall gastroparesis symptoms.



5. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)



Gained 25.39% to close Monday's trading at $42.62.



News: The Company reported positive topline results from its phase III clinical trial of its Zydis orally dissolving tablet (ODT) formulation of Rimegepant for the acute treatment of migraine.



Consistent with the two previous phase III clinical trials, this study too met its co-primary registrational endpoints of pain freedom and freedom from most bothersome symptom (MBS) at 2 hours using a single dose of Rimegepant Zydis ODT.



