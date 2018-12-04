DHL Supply Chain signs three-year global contract with Conduce Inc. for its Digital Twin Warehouse solution

- DHL and Conduce have been working together on real-time operational intelligence solutions for warehouses since 2016

- There have been pilots in four regions: North America, the United Kingdom & Ireland, Europe, Middle-East and Africa, and Asia Pacific

- Conduce Warehouse is a modular system; each warehouse chooses from a variety of products available on the platform

- Conduce was recognized by Gartner as one of five "Cool Vendors in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2018"

SANTA BARBARA, California, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Supply Chain and Conduce Inc. today announced the signing of a three-year, global Master Cloud Services agreement that will enable teams in operations excellence, planning, inventory management, account management and solutions design to optimize the effectiveness and efficiency of their warehouse logistics.

This follows a comprehensive pilot period in which the operations management value of being able to combine and visualize disparate data produced by all the myriad warehouse systems was realized. Conduce introduced new concepts like condition-based velocity analysis and enabled teams to measure and make real time tactical adjustments to improve total throughput. These concepts were refined with input from teams across DHL. The collaboration has resulted in robust, real-time, operations-capable digital twins for each of the pilot warehouses that generate new insights and actionable items out of existing information.

"DHL is delighted to be formalizing its relationship with Conduce. Their platform increases productivity, decreases cost and furthers our digitalization and standardization agenda. The fact that Conduce's platform is agnostic as to inputs means that we can support our strategic systems in a single pane of glass view offering a universal user experience layer. That makes the roll-out a lot easier," said Javier Esplugas, Chief Digital Architect, DHL Supply Chain.

"We are very proud that we are furthering our partnership with DHL Supply Chain," said Chris Harper, CEO of Conduce Inc. "This agreement indicates the confidence that DHL has in our operational intelligence solutions and validates the hard work we've done together to deliver business outcomes. We look forward to working with DHL to ensure these outcomes are realized on a global scale."