

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) ruled out a revival of its abandoned takeover deal for NXP Semiconductors NV, a day after the White House said China would reconsider the merger as part of the truce in their broad trade battle.



Qualcomm in July scrapped the $44 billion planned purchase of Dutch chip maker NXP--first agreed to in late 2016--after a company deadline passed for China to approve the deal.



On Saturday, after a dinner between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the White House announced Mr. Xi said he would consider again a Qualcomm-NXP merger should the deal be presented. The dinner followed a summit of the Group of 20 nations in Argentina.



'While we were grateful to learn of President Trump and President Xi's comments about Qualcomm's previously proposed acquisition of NXP, the deadline for that transaction has expired, which terminated the contemplated deal,' a Qualcomm spokeswoman said. 'Qualcomm considers the matter closed and is fully focused on continuing to execute on its 5G roadmap.'



