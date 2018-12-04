Fenergo Recognised as FinTech Exporter of the Year to Asia

SINGAPORE, December 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fenergo's Asia expansion and accelerated growth is recognised with FinTech exporter of the year award

Fenergo today announced that it won the Asia Matters FinTech Exporter of the Year Award. Fenergo has an established APAC presence and provides CLM solutions to eight of the region's leading financial institutions.

With offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Sydney, Fenergo recorded revenue growth in APAC at 290% in the year ending March 2018. APAC revenues amounted to 24% of its overall revenue in FY18.

With increasing regulatory change and the urgency to digitally transform the client journey, demand for Fenergo's Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform has accelerated amongst financial institutions in Asia.

"Our local presence and proximity to our clients in the region allow us to augment our CLM solutions to enable financial institutions to comply with a wide range of global and region-specific regulations while providing a streamline, digital client onboarding experience for the end-client. As a result, we are engaged in a number of projects with financial institutions across Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia," said Brett Hodge, VP, APAC, Fenergo.

Asia Matters Business Award nominees included Huawei Technologies, Toyota Financial Services, First Derivatives,Cubic Telecom to name but a few. The Asia Matters Business Awards were supported by The Asian Review and the Ireland Chinese Journal.

Fenergo was recognised by Asia Matters, a business think tank focussed on building dynamic business links and informed understanding between Asia and Ireland to drive mutually beneficial partnerships and economic growth. In addition to the aforementioned media parties the awards were supported by Ireland's Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland and IBEC.

About Fenergo

Fenergo is the digital enabler of client and regulatory technology for financial services. It provides Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) software solutions for Financial Institutions including; Corporate & Institutional Banking, Commercial & Retail Banking, Asset Management, Private Banking & Wealth Management. Counting 70 global Financial Institutions as clients, its award-winning CLM suite digitally transforms how Financial Institutions manage clients; from initial onboarding to KYC/AML and regulatory compliance, to client data management and ongoing lifecycle KYC reviews and refreshes. Fenergo CLM empowers financial institutions to deliver a faster, compliant and digital customer experience while achieving a single client view across channels, products, business lines and jurisdictions.

Fenergo's community-based approach to product development allows clients to collaborate on solution design on a global scale. Its rules-driven solution ensures compliance with multiple global and local regulatory frameworks including AML, KYC, Tax (CRS, FATCA, 871M), OTC Derivatives (EMIR, Dodd-Frank, MiFID II, Margin Requirements) and data privacy rules (GDPR). It supports the collection, centralization and sharing of client and counterparty data and documentation across the institution and deploys an API-first approach to advanced integration with a host of external KYC, AML and entity data providers, KYC and industry utilities. The solution is underpinned by next generation Artificial Intelligence, Robotics Process Automation and Machine Learning technologies, using advanced OCR and NLP capabilities to extract information, expedite compliance and improve operational efficiencies.